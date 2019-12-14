There have been recent reports that there is a new phone scam trying to coerce locals into giving away their sensitive financial information. This new scam poses a threat to customers of Merchants and Farmers Bank.

The scammer will call a Merchants and Farmers Bank customer and tell them that their debit card has been blocked. The scammer will then attempt to have the customer call another number and give away their sensitive financial information. Merchants and Farmers Bank has advised its customers of the scam. They recently released the following advisory on their official Facebook page:

“Attention! If you are a customer and receive a text asking you to call this number, 800-897-3986, regarding your debit card being blocked, Do NOT [do this], this is a scam. If you have any questions concerning your debit card status, please contact any of our locations and speak to one of our customer service reps.”

Residents who have been contacted by the scammer should report all suspicious activity to their local authorities.