ANACOCO – Anacoco needed all the offensive production it could get in a defensive battle with Oak Hill.

The Indians got key baskets late to pick up the 42-40 win Saturday night at the Mickey Goins Memorial Tournament at Anacoco High School.

"It was an ugly win, for sure," Anacoco head coach Brad Prichard said. "We got away from doing stuff that works and started forcing things. We had some bad turnovers. It got ugly quick, but when we did the stuff we are supposed to do, it worked out well. We didn't make it easy for them."

The Anacoco (10-8) size advantage in the paint forced Oak Hill to take perimeter shots and kept the Rams off the glass.

"I thought we could have owned the paint a little bit more on offense," Prichard said. "Our point guard has to set that up and be the general out there."

Oak Hill led 11-6 early in the second quarter but Brayden Blakeway scored 11 straight points to put the Indians up 17-11.

Anacoco led 25-23 at the break, and the third quarter was slow, offensively, for both teams as they scored a combined 10 points.

Oak Hill took its first lead since early in the first quarter after a 3 by Alex Alston with 5:11 to play.

A layup by Blakeway gave Anacoco a 39-35 lead with 1:30 to play, but the Rams pulled within 2 shortly after.

Anacoco forward Jett Rogers answered back with a layup to extend the lead back to 4, and with 20 seconds left on the clock Alston hit 3 to make it a 1-point ball game.

The Indians inbounded the ball and kept it away from Oak Hill to run the clock down to .03 seconds. Noah Carroll split a pair of free throws, and the clock expired on the Rams.

"These guys never quit, even when things go bad," Prichard said. "In the past, I've had times when we lay down. This team pulls for each other more than any team I've had, especially when we're hot. We have a lot of weapons to work with this year."

Blakeway led Anacoco with 15 points in the win, while leading scorer Landry Alligood missed the game with an injury.

"It's a big loss for us," Prichard said. "He averages 15 points a game, and he scored 31 in one game. So, we're missing anywhere from 15-30 points. That allows other people to get open."