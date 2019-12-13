Many senior citizens from around the Holy Rosary Parish came out and enjoyed a wonderful lunch and fellowship.

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Community Responsibility Committee in conjunction with Knights and Ladies Auxiliary members of Holy Mary KC Council 6389 in St. Amant hosted a semiannual luncheon for the senior citizens of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on December 7.

With a great meal, door prizes and a special visit from Santa Clause everyone had a great time. Entertainment was provided by Kerwin Leblanc and the Junior Catholic Daughters from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Contributed by Holy Mary KC Council 6389