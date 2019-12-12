Krewe of Cypress was founded in 1979. The organizers wished the Krewe to be distinctive by offering the only presentation of debutantes in Plaquemine, La.

The Krewe of Cypress held their 41st annual Presentation Ball November 30, 2019 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. The Debutantes presented were Emma Courtney Allemond, daughter of Amy and Dr. Jason Allemond, of Zachary; Sarah Claire Caballero, daughter of Jeanné Medine and Ryan Caballero; Margo Alyse Crockett, daughter of Lydia Crockett and Oliver Crockett; Ashley McCabe Edwards, daughter of Jane and Kevin Edwards, of Germantown, TN; Hannah Elizabeth Har- grove, daughter of Paige and Thomas "Crockett" Hargrove; Madison Grace Montgomery, daughter of Allison and Dale Montgomery, II, of Shreveport; Katherine Grace Schlueter, daughter of Tina and Robert Grant, of DeRidder; Allee Elizabeth Thibodeaux; daughter of Lorelle and Dale Thibodeaux; Karoline Elizabeth White, daughter of Ragan and Kynan White and Heather and Brian Melancon, of Prairieville.

Emma Courtney Allemond is the granddaughter of Kathy MacNichol and Roy Lynn Weston and Cheryl and Wayne Allemond. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge and is now attending University of Mississippi where she is a sophomore majoring in Forensic Chemistry. Upon graduation Emma plans to attend medical school. Emma is a Provost Scholar, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society member, Chancellor's Honor Roll student, and a Marie Dees and C. Walter Mattingly Pre-Medicine Scholarship recipient. Emma is an active member of Phi Mu sorority where she serves on numerous committees including Phi Mu Sign Committee, Dance, and Philanthropy committees. Emma finds joy in volunteering for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Travel is a passion of Emma's and has been to places such as Canada, France, Nicaragua, and Alaska. She is looking forward to touring Greece in the summer of 2020.

Sarah Claire Caballero is the granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol; and Karen and Phillip Caballero. She is a graduate of St. John High School of Plaquemine and is now a sophomore at Louisiana State University studying Biology, Pre-med. Sarah is an active member of Tri Delta sorority where she is the philanthropy donations chair. She is also in Alpha Lamda Delta Honors Club and a President's and Dean's List honoree. Sarah enjoys health and fitness and loves to travel. Upon her degree in Pre-med, Sarah plans to attend medical school.

Margo Alyse Crockett is the granddaughter of the late Lidice Broussard and the late Dr. Ray Broussard and Nancy and Wren Crockett. She is a graduate of St. John High School of Plaquemine and is now attending Louisiana State University where she is a sophomore studying Communication Disorders. Margo is a Vice President Assistant and Ritual Assistant in her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha. She spends time volunteering at animal shelters and the Best Buddies programs. She enjoys dance and continues to teach at her former studio. Margo plans to attend graduate school following LSU to earn her master's degree in Speech Pathology.

Ashley McCabe Edwards is the granddaughter of Janie and Jerry LeBlanc and the late Jane and Ralph Edwards. She is a graduate of St. Benedict at Auburndale in Memphis and is now a sophomore at Mississippi State University studying Biological Sciences, Pre-med. While in high school, Ashley cheered at Memphis Pride All Star Cheer on Inferno winning numerous awards. Ashley is an active member of Delta Gamma. She volunteers at Target House, Memphis Pride All Star Cheer's Twisters, Service for Sight and St. Jude/Memphis Pride Cheer showcase. Ashley hopes to attend Physician Assistant school and work in a Pediatric Hospital.

Hannah Elizabeth Hargrove is the granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol and Edward Hargrove and the late Myrna Hargrove. She is a graduate of St. John High School in Plaquemine and is now attending Louisiana State University where she is a sophomore majoring in Early Childhood Education. She is a Dean's List recipient. Hannah is the Chairman of the Banner Team for her sorority, Tri Delta. Hannah enjoys traveling and volunteers for St. Jude. After achieving her undergraduate degree, Hannah plans to pursue a master's degree in Education.

Madison Grace Montgomery is the granddaughter of Brenda Babin and the late James Ralph Babin and Mark Montgomery and Mary Ann Childress Shields. She is presented by her cousins Patrice and Bert Allain and Morgan Allain. She is a graduate of Loyola College Preparatory of Shreveport, La. and is now a sophomore at University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying Speech Pathology and Audiology with a minor in Psychology. Madison is an active member of Tri Sigma sorority where she is an Arc Degree group leader, Sigma Serves Children, and Bible Studies group leader. She also volunteers with DREAMS, March of Dimes, Robbie Paige Memorial Foundation, and Feed the Homeless Shreveport. Madison's plans for the future are to take Mission trips, work at Shriner's Childrens Hospital, and foster and adopt children.

Katherine Grace Schlueter is the granddaughter of Douglas Novak and Cynthia Dearth and Peggy Grant and the late Carl Grant. Katherine is currently attending Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College in Lake Charles, La. where she will graduate with an associates degree in Registered Nursing. She is an active member of a Catholic Youth Group and a number of clubs on campus. Katherine plans to continue her education by receiving a bachelor's degree as a Registered Nurse while earning a specialty degree in pediatric oncology.

Miss Allee Elizabeth Thibodeaux is the granddaughter Kittie Ourso and the late Larry Ourso, Sr. and the late Olympe and Lloyd Thibodeaux, Sr. She is presented by her aunt and uncle Lora and Dale Brown. Allee is a graduate of Iberville Math, Science and Arts Academy - West and a graduate of Aveda Arts and Science Institute of Hammond. She majored in Esthetics and is now a licensed Esthetician as well as a certified Professional Laser Technician. Allee volunteers at the Iberville Parish Animal Shelter and the Baton Rouge Food Bank. She participates in and collects donations for the Susan G. Komen Walk, The Alzheimer's Walk to Remember, and the Iberville Parish Relay for Life. She dances for a non-profit organization to raise awareness for domestic violence and child abuse in our area. Allee's hobbies include fishing, hunting, and shopping. She has a passion for modern/contemporary, lyrical, hip-hop, and ballet styles of dance.

In our modern times, young women are choosing to complete their higher education before taking the step into marriage.

Morgan Allain and Lydia Crockett are the 2019 chairmen and Kay Wilbert Gaudin served as Master of Ceremonies.

Contributed by Krewe of Cypress