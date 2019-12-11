The Plaquemine Friends of the Lock hosted Caroling for the Lock. The free and annual event was held at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, December 7.

Caroling for the Lock originally started at the Lock House, but due to size and weather restrictions was moved to the park in more recent years.

The performers at the event were volunteers from Plaquemine and the surrounding area. These performances, along with the hard work from Friends of the Lock provide awareness toward the historical landmark each year.

"It's mainly to get the community involved. To remind them that the lock is here, remind them that it needs their support and to get the community involved in downtown," said Ellie Hebert, a volunteer with Friends of the Lock.

"I think the main thing is that people don't realize the value of the lock and the history that it has," said Hebert.

At the time the Lock was completed in 1909, it boasted the highest freshwater lift in the world – 51 feet.

"Plaquemine wouldn't be here, the community wouldn't be here without the Lock because so much commerce came through here because of that Lock in the early 1900's to 1961," said Hebert.

The Lock is available for regular tours, Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.