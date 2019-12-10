The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has released information regarding the Nov. 12 arrest of Timothy Scott Norris, of Rosepine.

The initial call was made on Nov. 4th when allegations were made that someone had shot at a home in the area of Highway 3226.

The victim reached out to VPSO once again after their home had been shot again.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies were able to get a description of the vehicle. The vehicle was found by the Rosepine Police Department, and the owner of the truck and told police that he had allowed Norris to use his vehicle.

Deputies discovered that Norris had previously dated the victim, and deputies obtained a warrant to search his home on Nov. 12.

Through their investigation, they found that Norris had allegedly been firing metal and hard plastic ball bearings at the victim’s home. According to the VPSO, one of the projectiles fired by Norris entered into a window where his minor child was sleeping at the victim's residence. Norris was arrested by agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force near his home.

Norris was arrested and charged with one count of Battery of a Dating Partner, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Felony Stalking.

His bond was set at $60,000. A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Norris and additional charges are expected. Norris remains in the VPSO jail.