The Iberville Sheriff's Office took about 25 kids shopping for Christmas presents at Walmart, December 10. Each child present had a 200 dollar shopping limit for themselves and family.

The program was brought to the attention of Sheriff Brett Stassi by his deputies at the Iberville Sheriff's Office. They wanted a way to bond with the community and show them there's more to law enforcement than the badge. The deputies viewed this as a great opportunity to work toward those goals.

With each child assigned a deputy to help them shop and manage their budget, the store and baskets were soon filled. And although they had a deputy available for help, the kids were truly the ones in charge of the situation.

The children truly reflected the giving theme of Christmas, and came fully equipped with lists for their parents and siblings. This heartfelt use of the time and resources provided was something that led Stassi to believe they were doing the right thing.

"Not only did they come with a list for themselves, they came with a list for their brothers and sisters, and their parents. It means that we picked the right kids," he said.

The Sheriff's Office worked alongside the school board to choose children that would benefit the most from this program.

Sheriff Stassi said the whole experience was rewarding – and not just for the kids picked to go on a Christmas shopping spree.

"To see these kids smile and to see the reaction on my deputies' faces, it really warms your heart," he said.