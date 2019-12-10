Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Nettie Neal Adams, age 32, and Darwin Dewayne Durison, both of Winnfield, Louisiana.

The arrests are the result of an investigation into complaints that Adams was entering into businesses within Vernon Parish selling raffle tickets.

A male subject was with Adams but remained in the vehicle as she sold the raffle tickets.

Victims advised that Adams told them that her house burned on Thanksgiving and her child was burned in the fire and the child was receiving treatment for the injuries.

Adams also indicated that her husband had cancer. Adams solicited victims to purchase tickets for $5 each.

Many victims purchased tickets or gave a monetary donation.

Upon further investigation, Detectives learned that Adams had been arrested on two previous occasions in Winn and Rapides Parish for Theft by Fraud in that she was selling fake raffle tickets in both parishes.

Detectives also learned that Adam's children were in the care of her mother and that none of the children had been injured.

Detectives also learned that there had been no fire at Adam's residence and Adam's spouse is not suffering from cancer.

Warrants were issued for Adams and Durison.

Officers from the Winnfield Police Department located the two at Adam's residence and took them into custody.

Both were transported to the VPSO jail.

Adams has been charged with one count of Attempted Theft by Fraud, one count of Criminal Conspiracy, and eight counts of Theft by Fraud. Bond was set at $8500 and Adams remains in the VPSO jail.

Durison was charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and eight counts of Principal to Theft. Bond was set at $ 5,500 Durison remains in the VPSO jail.