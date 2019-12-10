The theme for this year's parade was a Hero for Christmas. The floats were led by the Grand Marshall of the Parade, Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

Members of the Gonzales community came together for the annual Christmas Parade in the early afternoon of December 8. The parade was hosted by the Jambalaya Festival Association.

The floats were led by the Grand Marshall of the Parade, Fire Chief James LeBlanc. The route followed Irma Boulevard through Cornerview Road and ended on Burnside Avenue. The overall length of the parade lasted nearly two hours, but there was no shortage of treats being tossed from floats, or happy faces.

The groups ranged greatly. Those participating in the parade included bands, marching groups, and floats from different schools and organizations from the surrounding areas.

It appeared everyone at the parade was enjoying themselves and coming together to celebrate Christmas and those they consider heroes.

To watch the full parade and listen to commentary from Rodney Dupuy, you can visit "Cajun Livin N Cookin" on YouTube.