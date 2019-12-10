"This is a huge accomplishment for our program and for our town," head coach Aaron Meyer said. "We had the support of our fans and our players never gave up."

Call it a case of Déjà vu for White Castle.

Nine years after a win over Oberlin sent the Bulldogs to the Class 1A title game and state championship victory, WHCS once again punched its ticket to the Mercedes Benz Superdome at the expense of Oberlin.

A crowd of Bulldog faithful made the trip to Oberlin, a town in Allen Parish 30 miles from the Texas line, where they cheered for their hometown team, which emerged as a surprise standout in Class 1A this season.

"It was a huge accomplishment and a great atmosphere, and I am so proud of our kids," WCHS coach Aaron Meyer said. "Oberlin was a great team, and we had to rely on our defense to hold them up a little, but when our offense got started, we were able to put a little depth between us and we were able to hold them off."

Three touchdowns by Javier Batiste paved the way for White Castle to return to the state title game for the first time since 2010 when WCHS outlasted the hosting Tigers 42-25 in the Class 1A semifinals.

"This is a huge accomplishment for our program and for our town," head coach Aaron Meyer said. "We had the support of our fans and our players never gave up."

Javier Batiste and Marcus Williams each had three touchdowns to lead the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (9-3) past the No. 4-seeded Tigers, whose season ended 12-1.

Running back Marcus Williams tallied 155 yards on 22 carries and scored three times for the Bulldogs.

Williams scored on a one-yard sneak early in the second quarter that gave WCHS the lead for the remainder of the game.

Oberlin trailed 30-12 in the fourth quarter when Collin Chatman touchdown off a Williams fumble and a cut the deficit within five points in the fourth quarter.

Williams compensated with a 40-yard TD scamper and a 53-yard interception return to put out the lights on a Tiger comeback.

Oberlin lead 12-8 going into the second quarter after a Levi Pelloquin TD pass to Jared Jobert and a 60-yard run by Chatman.

The Bulldog victory denied Oberlin its first state championship game since 1961.