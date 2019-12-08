Fort Polk Progress Chairman, Mike Reese, presented the Vernon Parish School District Annual Report during the December 5 regular meeting of the Vernon Parish School Board.

The report was completed in conjunction with the Education Initiative, in partnership with Fort Polk Progress, JRTC and Fort Polk, Vernon Parish School District, and community stakeholders.

Fort Polk Garrison Commander Col. Ryan Roseberry had the following to say about the partnership: “Fort Polk is proud to partner with the Vernon Parish School District and Fort Polk Progress on the Education Initiative. The Annual Report is a great snapshot of the demonstrated commitment the district has made to communicate with community stakeholders and showcase some of the many, many accomplishments made by students and faculty throughout the year. Together with the recent release of the school performance scores, we are proud of the work done in Vernon Parish Schools. "

While discussing the accomplishments noted in the Annual Report, Mike Reese stated “We are extremely pleased with the consistent improvements and achievements made by Vernon Parish School District and highlighted in their Annual Report. Through strategic partnerships with the local community and Fort Polk, the schools have worked tirelessly to ensure a quality education for all students.”

The report includes accomplishments made by the district, an overview of VPSD, information on programs and opportunities offered by the local schools, and a year-in-review of events and awards.

The full 2018 – 2019 Annual Report can be found on the Fort Polk Progress website (www.fortpolkprogress.com) under Vernon Parish Schools on the Education Initiative tab.