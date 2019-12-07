Christmas time is here, and the Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce is again presenting a winter-wonderful event your family won’t want to miss.

The 2019 Christmas Parade will launch this Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. from north to south along historic Third Street.

You’ll see vibrant, glowing holiday floats specially crafted by elves from local organizations, hear the booming spirit of parish school marching bands, and of course, shout to the candy throwers! (Safety is important however—Stick to the sidewalk!)

Traditionally, annual parades follow a seasonal theme—in most recent past, “Celebrate the Sounds of Christmas” in 2017 and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” in 2018.

The 2019 parade theme is especially exciting and will inspire “kids from 1 to 92.” “A Storybook Christmas” will feature some of your favorite classic book characters brought to life.

Families will also be thrilled to learn that the real King of the North, Santa Claus himself, is returning to downtown Leesville to share his magical Christmas cheer with locals and visitors alike. Make sure you’re there to welcome him back to Vernon Parish!

Before you gather at the curbs, however, the Chamber of Commerce invites you and your family to a warm reception honoring another hero of our community—Senator John Smith (District 30)—for his 32 years of steadfast service.

Visit the Downtown Event Center, 103 S. Third St., between the hours of 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. to spend a moment with the Senator, thank him for his contributions, and to congratulate both the Senator and his wife, Mrs. Pam Smith, on an additional honor this year….

Both Senator and Mrs. Smith have been named our 2019 Christmas Parade Grand Marshals! Together, they bring decades of passionate dedication to our community.

It’s only fitting they together inaugurate our 2019 Christmas festivities. Immediately following the reception, Sen. Smith and his family will take their places at the head of the procession and proudly open the parade route at precisely 5:30.

Through the course of the parade, spectators will see over 80 local business and organization creative displays and enjoy Leesville’s finest Christmas float art and craftsmanship. Elaborate decorations, moving music, dazzling lights, and frantic candy-throwing will be a most exhilarating experience, but make no mistake: This is a competition! Three carefully chosen judges score float displays on four key elements: creativity, workmanship, enthusiasm, and how well groups bring the Storybook theme to life. Winners will receive a special Chamber of Commerce plaque and naturally, bragging rights!

The reigning champion, Oak Forest Baptist Church, has met and surpassed all points, dominating the scene with their winning angel designs adapted to the various annual parade themes. Oak Forest has taken home the overall “Best of Parade” title several years in a row. If you want to win, this is the group to beat!

Perhaps parade newcomer First Methodist Church will make an impressive debut with their float design portraying “the greatest story ever told.”

Drawn from the Biblical narrative of Jesus’s birth, this float is certain to strike a divine chord. Best of luck to this 2019 parade contender!

Though competition may be intense, all participants agree the highest aim is a shared one: to bring joy, wonder, and sleighfuls of fun to the citizens of Vernon Parish and our special military families.

If your organization or group of artists is feeling particularly inspired, creative and/or competitive, there’s still time to register. Anne Causey of the Chamber of Commerce encourages locals and military to gather their elves, submit an entry, and bring their Christmas spirit. Visit www.chambervernonparish.com to view registration information and download entry forms.

Submit your signed entry form to the Chamber of Commerce office at 1309 N. Fifth St. by 4:00 on Wednesday, Dec. 11. A $20 fee grants your group up to four consecutive 30-foot spaces.

For additional information, call Anne Causey at 337.238.0349 or email chambervernonparish@hotmail.com.

To close the parade festivities, contest winners will be announced and awarded by category at the judges’ stand located in front of the Police Jury office, 300 S. Third St. Lastly, judges will reveal the highly anticipated overall “Best of Parade” champion. It could be you!

Ailina Willis lives, loves and catches candy with passion in Leesville, LA.