BASF donated $5,000 to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR) to support six aspiring business founders from Ascension Parish public schools. Under instruction of the Louisiana State University E.J. Ourso College of Business, an annual cohort of 29 local high school students gain skills and generate ideas to start their own businesses.

"Developing an entrepreneurial mindset will not only help students become business owners, but it will also prepare them for success in the workplace," said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF's Geismar site. "When we look to hire, skills and experience that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit are of critical importance."

YEA BR offers a unique program to participants by combining a proven national curriculum with the experiences of greater Baton Rouge area business leaders, educators, community members, and entrepreneurs.

"With BASF's support, we are able to increase our impact and unlock the potential of young, aspiring entrepreneurs," said Deborah Sternberg, Chair of YEA BR's steering committee. "Investing in our students is good for the community, and it is good for business."

Ascension Parish high school students participating in the YEA BR program during the 2019-2020 school year are:

--Madison Cooper, 11th grade, Dutchtown High School

--Cara Echols, 9th grade, East Ascension High School

--Erin Fleming, 12th grade, East Ascension High School

--Josiah Helaire, 11th grade, East Ascension High School

--Michael Malone, 10th grade, Dutchtown High School

--Skyler Stewart, 10th grade, St. Amant High School

"Ascension Parish students are fortunate to have this opportunity to become true entrepreneurs while still in high school," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. We are grateful to have tremendous business and industry support of our schools, particularly from BASF, who not only values education but also invests in the future of our parish and state through programs like this."

BASF's support of YEA BR is part of the company's community outreach and a comprehensive workforce development effort in Louisiana.

Contributed by BASF