First Prairieville location on Old Jefferson Highway across from Oak Grove Primary School

Patient Plus Urgent Care opened its newest clinic on Monday, November 25. Patient Plus Prairieville will be the first Patient Plus urgent care clinic outside of the Baton Rouge area. It is located at 17513 Old Jefferson Highway across from Oak Grove Primary School, near Camp Bow Wow. The community is invited to stop by and celebrate the Grand Opening being held on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m.

"We are excited to expand to Prairieville and open our fifth urgent care clinic. This is the second clinic we've opened this year and we look forward to growing and serving new communities through our convenient neighborhood locations," said Rubin Patel, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Patient Plus.

Our new Prairieville clinic, with more than 2,300 square feet, is open every day of the week from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and does not require an appointment. Patient Plus Urgent Care treats minor illnesses and injuries – the sniffles, rashes, fevers, aches, breaks, and other conditions that deserve prompt treatment, but are not serious enough to require a visit to the nearest emergency room. Onsite diagnostic services, including X-Rays, flu and strep tests, EKGs and drug screenings are available. We accept most major insurances. A full list of accepted insurance plans can be found at http://patientplusuc.com/insurance/.

Walk-in or check-in online at http://patientplusuc.com to any of our clinics and you will experience a bright, welcoming environment that is professionally staffed and fully equipped to provide modern healthcare characterized by respect, attentiveness and commitment. With five clinics in operation and aggressive plans for growth, Patient Plus is poised to meet the pressing need for local healthcare options.

Contributed by Patient Plus Urgent Care