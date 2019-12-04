During the week of November 18 – November 22, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Morgan Alexander, 18176 Little Prairie Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Bradley Burton, 10210 Kayla Dr. French Settlement, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Paul Scott, 41100 Chick Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Damion Demby, 1005 Elizabeth St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Joni Buquoi. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Assumption Parish:

1. Daniel Naquin Jr., 771 St. Vincent St. Napoleonville, LA., age 40, pled guilty to 3rd Degree Rape and was sentenced to 21 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Upon release from incarceration, Naquin will be required to register and notify as a sex offender.

2. Charles Moak. 75 Morgantown Rd. Natchez, MS., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Allen Landry, 119 Mary Ann St. Pierre Part, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

St. James Parish:

1. On September 19, 2019, Rojae Dumas of 13154 Willow St. Vacherie, LA., age 28, was found guilty of Manslaughter. On November 18, 2019, Dumas was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Bruce Mohon and Adam Koenig. Presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.