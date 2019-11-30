Amanda Sonnier is the November Positive Behavior Interventions Support Teacher of the Month at Pine Wood Elementary School. The title is awarded to the teacher that models PBIS expectations: Responsible, On-Task, Achieve, and Respect. Her students exhibit these expectations in the halls, cafeteria, playground, and classroom. She enjoyed the privilege of parking in the Teacher of the Month parking spot for the month, received a certificate, and a gift certificate to Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen provided by Sunshine Groceries.