It’s officially December, and people are decking their halls to prepare for Christmas. Just in time for the holiday, a miracle has been scheduled for DeRidder. The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce is bringing the 16th Annual Miracle on Washington Street Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Washington St. in downtown DeRidder and promises to bring a fun-filled day that the whole family can enjoy. There will be food vendors, live music, a Santa “Paws” Pet Costume Contest, face painting, and craft vendors. The festival has also advertised a special “Christmas Surprise” for those in attendance.

Children will also get the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus live and in person. The Beauregard Daily News will be taking pictures of the children as they tell Santa what they want for Christmas. It will cost nothing for children to get their picture taken with Santa.

Miracle on Washington Street charges no admission, and is open to the public. For more information log on to the Miracle on Washington Street Facebook Page.