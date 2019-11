Ascension Catholic's Jai Williams is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In the final game of his heralded high-school career, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards against Southern Lab. He also caught a pass for 27 yards, and he completed a pass for an additional 15 yards.

He was able to put up these numbers despite playing with a hip pointer.