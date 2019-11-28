"Even though we have four different high schools represented we've had Gators helping Spartans, Spartans helping Griffins, griffins helping Tigers . . . It's been really encouraging to watch the teamwork that's happened as well," Matthews said.

BASF and Ascension Public Schools partnered for a "girl-powered" STEM Day at East Ascension High School. Throughout the day, ninth-grade girls from all four high schools learned how to build and program robots, while developing a better understanding of STEM career options.

Ronda Matthews, the Career and Technical Education Supervisor for Ascension Public Schools, said days like this really benefit the students because they don't always get this type of education in classrooms.

"What's good about this, we teach math and we teach science, but we teach them as two separate subjects. STEM blends them, makes them come together, and then brings them a little step further because they're doing real-world application," she said.

Not only did the day bridge two subjects, it also brought girls from throughout the parish together.

"Even though we have four different high schools represented we've had Gators helping Spartans, Spartans helping Griffins, griffins helping Tigers . . . It's been really encouraging to watch the teamwork that's happened as well," Matthews said.

"All the girls seemed excited to be here, you could see the teamwork, you could see them communicating with each other. I think there's a little bit of a competitive edge to it as well," said Sarah Haneline, the Workforce Development Manager for BASF.

BASF also held an employee panel to give the girls insight into different STEM career paths they could take out of high school.

"BASF is supporting this because we believe in girls. We want girls to have the experience of learning about STEM, learning about their opportunities, and understanding they have a place," Haneline said.