There was fun for every age as Elmo was joined by Baby Shark, Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, Mario, and Elsa. Youngsters also had an opportunity to ride a mini ferris wheel, flying saucers, and tiny train.

Ashley Boudreaux and her godchild Rose Weatherford walked Railroad Avenue, where they spotted a photo opportunity.

They weren't the only ones who wanted to meet the popular Sesame Street character Elmo.

"Look this way!" could be heard as a snapshot was captured via smartphone.

Elmo was just one of many characters seen at the Donaldsonville Avenue Stroll, an annual celebration held in the city's historic district. The Saturday night event ushered in the holiday season with a variety of entertainment options.

Donaldsonville's Director of Community and Economic Development, Lee Melancon, said the goal was to make sure there was plenty of entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

"It was the largest and most diverse crowd the event has had in recent history," Melancon said.

While the weather wasn't as chilly as in past years, the Christmas feeling was in the air at the Children's Christmas Village, hosted by the Donaldsonville Fire Department Association.

Aside from activities for children, there was plenty for adults as well. Lots of vendors lined Railroad Avenue, allowing attendees to get a jump on holiday shopping.

Music filled the air, both outside and inside. Red Tape Musiq played in Louisiana Square. Anthony Nelson and the Overcomers perfomed at the River Road African American Museum's Gospel and Gumbo at Bicentennial Jazz Plaza. Also, the sounds of The Avenue Cruisers filled The Grapevine.

As in past years, the activity wasn't confined to just the main street. Framer Dave's on Mississippi Street had gumbo and live painting by Donaldsonville's renowned artist Alvin Batiste.

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge featured a gumbo sale.

Festival royalty, including local Sunshine Fest and Juneteenth queens, were in attendance as well.

City leaders do not plan to rest on their laurels. They're already looking to the future.

"We're working to make improvements and bring more activities," Melancon said. "We want the stroll to span even more blocks."

He added that they're always in need of additional volunteers.

"We're looking for volunteers for next year's event, and possibly for a spring stroll," Melancon said.

The next big event for Donaldsonville will be the grand opening of the new fire station, he added.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr., the City Council, and fire department personnel will cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new building on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Fire Station No. 110 is located at 911 Marchand Drive (Hwy. 3089 outside of the city limits).

