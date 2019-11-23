DeRidder native Andre Shanks stars in what he stated is his breakout role in the feature film Queen and Slim. The film is set to be released in theaters on Friday, and Shanks spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about the movie and his career as an actor.

Queen and Slim is directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe and will hit theaters on Thanksgiving Day. It is the first time Matsoukas has directed a feature film, and the first feature film written by Waithe. The two titular characters in Queen and Slim are played by Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluya.

Shanks expressed his excitement over the film, and the positive reviews it has received in many early screenings.

“This is a must-see movie of the year,” Shanks said. “This is a story about black love, and black survival. This film has so many layers.”

The premise of the film centers around the first date of the two main characters Queen and Slim. They are a young black couple on their first date. The date takes a shocking turn when they are pulled over for a traffic violation.

What begins as a simple traffic stop goes to a violent extreme when Slim and the officer get into an altercation. In the heat of the moment, Slim grabs the officer’s gun and kills him in self defense. Video of the incident was released to the media and the duo are forced to go on the run.

Shanks noted that the film has powerful themes, and lets the audience in see things from the perspective of the main characters.

Shanks said: “Queen and Slim gives you that realistic perspective. It’s one thing to hear about it from various media outlets, but it’s another feeling to see it put into the art of cinema. It is definitely puts you in those characters’ shoes.”

Shanks went on to say that although the movie features police brutality, it is not “anti-cop.”

This past September marked 10 years that Shanks has spent following his dreams of becoming an actor. He has numerous credits in movies and TV shows. Perhaps most notably, Shanks had a part in the Academy Award Winning Drama 12 Years A Slave.

In the film, Shanks played a slave who was hanged for trying to escape the plantation. The role was something Shanks did not take lightly. He expressed that shooting his scenes and being on set was a “spiritual” experience for him.

“That was so surreal for me to be a part of a production like that, and also for me to portray my ancestors in such a way,” Shanks said.

During his time on set, Shanks learned the history of the plantation where his scenes were shot. He learned from the current owner of the plantation that the tree that his character was hanged from in the film, was actually used to hang runaway slaves. He was also shown the area where those slaves were buried. Shanks spoke about the emotions he felt being there, and how he channeled them into his performance.

“I was taken away by it all,” Shanks said. “The things I felt were very easy to adapt into what I had to portray. To experience that spiritual connection, feeling the energy from that tree, and knowing that I was walking barefoot on the soil where they once hung and died, was surreal. It was a powerful experience.”

Shanks is proud to call DeRidder his home, and spoke about his journey to becoming an actor. Shanks father retired from the military and moved to DeRidder. Shanks graduated from DeRidder High School and began to pursue acting after he heard a radio ad looking for actors.

He expressed that like many people who pursue acting as a career, he didn’t know how to start in the beginning. He had auditions, and tried to get as much work as he could, but he wanted to hone his craft and become the best actor he could possibly be.

After one audition that didn’t go well, Shanks enrolled into the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Shanks said: “I enrolled Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to take my training seriously. I didn’t want anyone to be able to say that I was green or didn’t have the experience for a role. I try to perfect my craft each and every day.”

Although he could not reveal very much about his role in Queen and Slim, Shanks did say that he portrays a police officer in the film. He also stated that the film is a big break for him.

“It’s been a journey of self realization and staying in the moment,” Shanks said. “This is one of my breakout roles.”

Shanks expressed how he was thankful to God for the many great things he’s been able to accomplish so far, and for all of the good things to come.

“I give glory to God all the time,” Shanks said. “Without God, I would not be here. I am so thankful for what he has given me.

He also expressed thanks to his family, manager, and everyone who helped him make it this far in his career. Shanks acknowledged the challenges that many face when trying to follow their dreams and offered some advice for anyone trying to become an actor.

Shanks said: “Ignore everybody. They are going to project their fears onto you. They are going to tell you how hard it is, how expensive Los Angeles is, and that a lot of people don’t make it. Ignore them anyway. Follow your heart, passion, and dreams unapologetically with every ounce of passion that you have.”

Shanks even offered to give advice to anyone in the local area who had questions for him about pursuing acting.

“Anyone in this area who wants to be an actor can contact me directly and I will help them,” Shanks said.

Queen and Slim opens in theaters across the country on Thanksgiving Day.