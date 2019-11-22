Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Gonzales Christmas Parade

James LeBlanc will be the grand marshal for the 2019 Christmas Parade, which will roll at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. The theme this year is "A Hero Christmas." The route will be the same as last year. The route begins at Irma Boulevard and Cornerview Road. Parade will turn left on Cornerview Road and left again on Burnside before disbanding at the Eastbank Shopping Center. The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Nov. 23, 2019. Registration forms can be found at www.jambalayafestival.net or by emailing gonzaleschristmasparage@yahoo.com.

Wreaths Across Ascension

The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season. The deadline to order a Wreath for veterans graves will be November 30, 2019. This program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15.00. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. This year the AVMP Foundation will be honoring our peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held on December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. If you cannot make the ceremony, arrangements can be made for an alternate pick-up. For more information or to order a wreath please go to our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email us at ascvetspark@gmail.com.

Ascension Baseball Spring Registration



Registration for Ascension Baseball 2020 Spring Season will begin on November 1, 2019, and end on December 8, 2019. The new website is ascension-baseball.com and will be on-line on November 1. Please check on the volunteer page to become a coach or volunteer. Umpires are paid for each game they work. For additional information contact 504-408-3537.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Baton Rouge Ballet Nutcracker

This year, as the Nutcracker returns to the Arena on December 14 & 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. BRBT's directors are already hard at work to find ways to make this year even more beautiful with creative new stagings and better visibility for many seats. Tickets are now on sale for all performances through Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane's River Center Arena Box Office and by calling 225-766-8379. Tickets are priced at $25-$65.

Broadmoor Christmas Parade

The 6th Annual Broadmoor Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2:00 p.m. sponsored by the Broadmoor Residents' Association. The parade route will be the same as last year- beginning at Broadmoor High School, going east to Woodhaven, turning north on Woodhaven to reach South River Oaks Drive, then turning west to Cora Drive, going south to Goodwood Boulevard, then returning to the High School. Spectators and participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a food pantry immediately after the parade. Also please do not park on the parade route. For more information, email broadmoor@broadmoor-br.org or call 926-9829.

Library Closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Thursday, November 28 & Friday, November 29, 2019 for Thanksgiving.

Bring Your Own Craft

B.Y.O.C. is a monthly craft club that will meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. Bring your own project (or find inspiration at the library!) while you meet and socialize with other crafters in the area. Coffee, a sewing machine, yarn and hooks, and adult color sheets will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns. Our first meeting will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Don't want to show up empty handed? The library has partnered with Creativebug to provide free access to thousands of art & craft video classes. For more information about our monthly craft club or how to access Creativebug, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 622-3339.

Fortnite In Real Life

Hey tweens, the popular online video game comes to life at Ascension Parish Library! Drop in, scavenge for materials, and try to be the last one standing! Join the Fortnite Battle Royale on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 AM in Galvez, on Tuesday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Donaldsonville, on Saturday, November 23 at 10:30 in Gonzales, or on Tuesday November 26 at 4:00 p.m. in Dutchtown. Dance when victory is yours! This program is limited to tweens/teens in grades 4 –12. For more information call Gonzales at 647-3955, Dutchtown at 673-8699, Galvez at 622-3339, or Donaldsonville at 473-8052.

Election Reflection

The 2019 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election is over, but what are the lessons we can learn by taking a look back? That’s what LPB will explore during the next taping of Louisiana Public Square. The program entitled "Election Reflection" will air statewide on LPB and on WLAE in New Orleans, Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m.