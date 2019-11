Dutchtown's Dylan Sampson is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In a losing effort against Ruston, Sampson carried the ball 26 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He also made two catches for 69 yards and an additional score.

Sampson and the Griffins finished the season with an 8-3 record. The eight wins were the most for Dutchtown since 2015.