On July 20, 2016, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Pierre Part residence after family members located Chase Gaudet deceased inside of his residence.

On November 14, 2019, Broderick Scott of 57515 Cpl Herman Brown Rd. Bayou Goula, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Murder.

Scott was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2016 death of 26-year-old Chase Gaudet of Pierre Part.

Detectives located evidence on the scene including a small quantity of heroin as well as a needle near Gaudet's body which led them to suspect Gaudet died as a result of a drug overdose. An autopsy was conducted at the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office which confirmed that Gaudet's manner of death was in fact a heroin overdose.

During the course of an extensive investigation, detectives learned that a male subject identified as Reid Leonard of Plaquemine, along with Chase Gaudet and two other individuals, traveled to the home of Broderick Scott in Bayou Goula to purchase a quantity of heroin.

Leonard made contact with Scott, made a purchase, and dispersed the heroin to Gaudet and the other individuals. Gaudet was brought back to his residence where he was later found deceased.

On January 10, 2017, Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney presented the facts and evidence before a grand jury which resulted in the indictments of both Broderick Scott and Reid Leonard on the charges of 2nd Degree Murder.

Scott and Leonard were subsequently apprehended and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Scott was sentenced to 23 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Reid Leonard remains incarcerated awaiting trial. Leonard is set to appear in court on December 9, 2019 for Guilty Plea Cut-Off.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.