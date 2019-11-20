Late this afternoon, a crash involving two vehicles killed a woman from Hineston, LA.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 121, at LA Hwy 489. The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 73-year-old Myra Turner and a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Cruze was westbound on LA Hwy 489 when Turner failed to stop at the stop sign. This action placed her vehicle in the direct path of the Tahoe, which was southbound on LA Hwy 121, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

Turner was wearing her seat belt, but was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at the federal government’s official distracted driving website, www.distraction.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 41 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 45 fatalities.