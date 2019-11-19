Together, CBD and yoga can offer a one-two punch for improving symptoms of pain, stress, and more.

Yoga and CBD can offer a calming, relaxing effect on your body and mind, especially when you use them together. Many of the benefits of yoga and CBD align, and when used together, you can get additional support for health and wellness.

Chronic pain, stress, anxiety, even high blood pressure and insomnia are often symptoms of our busy daily lives. If you're neglecting your wellness and want to take some small steps toward better health, yoga or CBD, or yoga and CBD together, could offer a way for you to feel better and improve your overall health with relief for chronic symptoms.

Learn about what yoga and CBD have to offer, and what they can do for your physical and mental health.

Major Benefits of Yoga

Yoga can help you build strength and harmony as you stretch muscle groups, which offers benefits for the body and mind. It also offers physical activity, so you could get the benefits of exercise including lower blood pressure, better heart health, and even better sleep.

"As an osteopathic physician, I focus a lot of my efforts on preventive medicine and practices, and in the body's ability to heal itself," says Natalie Nevins, DO, a board-certified osteopathic family physician and certified Kundalini Yoga instructor in Hollywood, California in an article from the American Osteopathic Association. "Yoga is a great tool for staying healthy because it's based on similar principles."

Some of the physical benefits of yoga include: Less chronic pain, Lower blood pressure, Reduced insomnia, Increased flexibility, muscle strength, and tone, Better respiration, Balanced metabolism and potential weight reduction, Improved athletic performance, Stress relief, Mental clarity and calmness.

Benefits of CBD

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, has its own benefits. Sourced from the cannabis plant, CBD offers therapeutic properties without the psychoactive high of THC. And it’s a low risk drug that some people turn to as an alternative to more traditional therapies. For example, some people who might use opiods to treat pain could try CBD instead. The same goes for sleep disorders, where sleeping pills might be the norm. CBD lacks the major side effects of more serious drugs, so it could be a promising alternative.

"It's promising in a lot of different therapeutic avenues because it's relatively safe," said James MacKillop, co-director of McMaster University's Michael G. DeGroote Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research in Hamilton, Ontario in a 2019 New York Times article.

CBD is believed to help with: Anxiety, PTSD, Depression, Insomnia, Pain relief, Reduced inflammation, Reduced muscle spasms, Nausea relief, Treatment for acne and psoriasis.

CBD and Yoga

Together, CBD and yoga can offer a one-two punch for improving symptoms of pain, stress, and more. For example, you could shake off a stressful day by taking CBD before you head into yoga class, where you can focus on relaxation and come out feeling more centered and relieved. CBD's ability to help with pain can come in handy after yoga practice as well, as you could alleviate sore muscles or joints with topical CBD pain relief.

Therapies from CBD and yoga offer many similarities, and they can work together to make you feel better in both body and mind. Consider how CBD, yoga, or both can help support your health and wellness.

Amelia Noble is a researcher with the CBD Awareness Project. When she's not working, you can find her playing board games.