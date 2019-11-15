Students crowded around for several performances which all led up to the cheers from each school. The schools were then rated by their volume, which determines the winner of the year.

The annual Shout Out between St. Amant High School and East Ascension High School was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on November 7.

The pep rally was a part of a few fundraising events in anticipation of their annual football game. Since 2008 this fundraiser for both schools has generated about $175,000 dollars, which is definitely something to shout about.

Students crowded around for several performances which all led up to the cheers from each school. The schools were then rated by their volume, which determines the winner of the year.

"It doesn't matter if you're from St. Amant or East Ascension, they look forward to this every year," said James E. LeBlanc, the coordinator of the event for the last 11 years.

He says this event is a display of the sense of community that Ascension Parish holds. "To have this huge community pep rally is probably one of the things that we're blessed with the most in this parish.

"We can get together, we can scream together, we can communicate together and have a real good community event."

When it came down to the numbers, East Ascension won this year's Shout Out. Which is something LeBlanc says was well deserved.

"It showed that they brought their A-Game tonight," he said. East Ascension has only won four times since 2008.

St. Amant High School and East Ascension High School each raised about $12,000 dollars from this year's fundraising efforts.

2019 Results from the week

Golf Tournament – St. Amant

Can Good Drive – EA

Freshman Game – EA

JV Game – St. Amant

Shout Out – EA

Varsity Football Game – EA