More Americans than ever before are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, the Transportation Security Agency says its workers will screen 26.8 million passengers at the nation's airports, up 4% from the past year.

Nov. 27, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Dec. 2, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, are expected to be the busiest days, according to TV station KEYE.

The TSA suggests passengers arrive at the airport even earlier than usual because of expected delays at screening stations.

Next Thanksgiving, the TSA warns, could be even worse. That's because new ID requirements will be in place. Anyone who doesn't have a Real ID-compliant driver's license will be unable to fly.

KEYE reports that there are currently 99 million Americans who don't have licenses that meet the stringent Real ID standards. They'll need to have their IDs re-issued by state agencies or use a U.S. passport.