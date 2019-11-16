Grant recipients represent libraries, museums, and community groups from 13 parishes

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 17 organizations, including libraries, university programs, and other non-profit organizations, with Rebirth Grants for humanities programming. With a total of $59,048 awarded, the projects are based in 13 different parishes, and several programs have a statewide focus. Each organization will receive an award of up to $5,000.

Now in its sixth year, the Rebirth Grants program supports projects that provide access to the humanities to Louisiana residents. Eligible projects include scholarly research about Louisiana, public humanities programs, documentary photography and radio projects, digital humanities projects, publication projects and humanities-based educational initiatives. Special emphasis is given to projects that generate new content that can be incorporated into LEH's quarterly magazine 64 Parishes.

"Rebirth Grants allow organizations big and small to offer high-quality public programs within their communities," said Miranda Restovic, LEH's president and executive director. "The LEH is proud to support local partners in delivering meaningful humanities programs across Louisiana."

In September the LEH received 53 applications for the 2019 Rebirth Grants opportunity, and a review committee of scholars, LEH board members and staff selected the 17 projects for support. The types of projects supported include new research, programs, exhibitions, and more on such topics as Acadian brown cotton, Louisiana's first mosque, race and criminal justice in Louisiana, several Louisiana artists, women's suffrage, and more.

"We were pleased to see high-quality project proposals from across the state, including from areas that we haven't reached in the recent past," said Chris Robert, grants manager and assistant media editor at the LEH. "We committed staff, resources, and time to spread the word about our grant opportunities and to help applicants build stronger applications are paying off."

The organizations receiving grants include the East-West Foundation in St. Tammany Parish; St. James Parish Library; Concordia Parish Library; Twin City Art Foundation in Ouachita Parish; LA State Penitentiary Museum Foundation, Inc., in West Feliciana Parish; Prospect New Orleans; Museum of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Lafayette Parish; Calcasieu Parish Public Library d.b.a. Friends of the Library; Louisiana Art and Science Museum, Inc., in East Baton Rouge Parish; Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival in Orleans Parish; Southeastern Louisiana University in Tangipahoa Parish; Louisiana Library and Book Festival Foundation in East Baton Rouge Parish; Letters Read in Orleans and Lafayette Parishes; The Bishop Blue Foundation in Caddo Parish; Ascension Parish Library; CreativeSurge Louisiana in Rapides Parish; and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, The Hilliard University Art Museum, in Lafayette Parish.

In addition to the Rebirth Grants program, the LEH supports cultural efforts throughout Louisiana by awarding grants to local cultural organizations and institutions with Emergency Funds, Create Louisiana Filmmakers Grants and Louisiana Poet Laureate Grants. These awards support large and small-scale humanities public programs, and the LEH works with grantees to deliver these programs to audiences in Louisiana and across the nation.

A full list of the projects and organizations awarded, as well as more information about all of LEH’s grants programs, may be found at www.leh.org.

Contributed by the La. Endowment for the Humanities