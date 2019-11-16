Call us at the Depot Art Gallery, 225-644-8496 to register. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA.

Explore the Pour – Ornament Edition: will be held Nov. 16 and 23 at the Depot Gallery. Nathalie Bagwell will lead the participants in using the "pouring" technique to paint ornaments! Colors are the choice of the participants, so bring your favorite Christmas or Team Spirit or everyday favorite colors to make the ornament. You need two different colors plus white, 2oz bottles of acrylic paint. These can be purchased at any craft store or at Walmart. Fee is $30 and a registration is required. Registration forms can be found at the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery or on our website and Facebook! Class is held from 2 -3 p.m. at the Depot Gallery. Adults and children accompanied by an adult are welcome. Invite your friends to join you at this exciting class! The class is also a nice gift to a crafty friend!

Thanksgiving Camp: will be held on November 25, 26 and 27 at the Depot Gallery. Children ages 6 to 13 will participate in activities geared to the season. Time: 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Fee: $20 per child. We will make wall hangings, a "treat" jar, a jolly turkey to display on Thanksgiving, a leaf garland and a chalkboard for their room. To join us in Thanksgiving fun, register at the Depot Gallery or use the registration forms on our website or Facebook pages.

Beginning Watercolor: The soft tones and wispy shapes found in watercolors will be demonstrated in "Beginning Watercolor" class with Betty Marks. Class is Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. in an ongoing format. You can find the registration form on our Facebook or Website and come to class. There is also a Supply List that you will need for the class. Fee for the six-week class is $125. You will enjoy this class and soon have a beautiful work of your art to display!

Live Model Studio: New, New. New! The Depot Art Gallery is having a "Live Model Studio" every Friday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Two models will be available for posing. All adults are welcome! Fee for the session is $10. Artists will be available to assist you in drawing.

Call us at the Depot Art Gallery, 225-644-8496 to register. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00. You can find out more at: riverregionartassociation.org.

Contributed by River Region Art Association