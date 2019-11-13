"We have a district full of great principals and teachers. One of the most important people in the life of a child is a classroom teacher, and one of the most important people in the life of a teacher is a great principal."

Ascension Public Schools announces the Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2019-20. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers. In the spring, all honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board Meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle and high school divisions. The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2021 Teacher and Principal of the Year selection in the summer.

"We have a district full of great principals and teachers. One of the most important people in the life of a child is a classroom teacher, and one of the most important people in the life of a teacher is a great principal. It is fitting that we are honoring these two groups together who depend on each other so much for the work we do with children," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "I know all of these are very deserving people who have been selected by their colleagues. What an honor it is to be a teacher or principal of the year in Ascension Parish!"

PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

--Laurent R. Thomas, Lakeside Primary School

--Michelle Bourque, Galvez Middle School

--Marvin Evans, Donaldsonville High School

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

--Erica Ikerd, APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center

--Shawancy Joseph, Donaldsonville High School

--Stephanie Jardim, Dutchtown High School

--Laura M. Theriot, Early College Option

--Erika K. Poarch, East Ascension High School

--Casey Sevario, St. Amant High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

--Trina T. Trosclair, Central Middle School

--Renee Landry, Dutchtown Middle School

--Candice Dennis, Galvez Middle School

--Farrah Piazza, Gonzales Middle School

--Olivia Bubrig, Lake Elementary School

--Courtland Joshua, Lowery Middle School

--Michelin Bertin, Prairieville Middle School

--Patricia Saber, St. Amant Middle School

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

--Stacy Allen, Ascension Head Start

--Tabitha Adams, Bullion Primary School

--Sandrica Fisher, Central Primary School

--Tayla Songe, Donaldsonville Primary School

--Ana Liza Montesa Shea, Duplessis Primary School

--Blaire Hanna, Dutchtown Primary School

--Janice Galindo, Galvez Primary School

--LaDazha Ford, G.W. Carver Primary School

--Hannah Brewer, Gonzales Primary School

--Angela Quebedeaux, Lake Elementary School

--Ashli Wall, Lakeside Primary School

--Alexis Perry, Lowery Elementary School

--Victoria LaCroix, Oak Grove Primary School

--Auburn Cain, Pecan Grove Primary School

--Candace McKay, Prairieville Primary School

--Jamie Hudson, Spanish Lake Primary School

--Zach Hall, Sorrento Primary School

--Stephanie Kaltenbacher, St. Amant Primary School

Individual photo banners for each Teacher and Principal of the Year are available to view and download at www.apsb.org/TOYgallery. For larger, print-ready files please contact the Public Information Office.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools