The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending November 7 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

October 31

Provost, Eric, 35, 1145 E TIFFANI ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Chatman, Gregory, 23, 41270 MERRITT EVANS RD 20, PRAIRIEVILLE, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Arnold, Charles Jacob, 33, 21099 HWY 442, HOLDEN, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Fitman, Codi James, 24, 13243 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Parreand, Joseph Anthony, 45, 1166 ST. JAMES ST WHITE, Vacherie, Theft less than $1,000

Perreand, Vanessa M, 42, 1166 ST. JAMES ST, Vacherie, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Anderson, Patrick Obrian, 48, 108 E RAILROAD ST #19, GONZALES, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scott, Quanmaine J, 25, 38321 DOGWOOD ST, GONZALES, Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

November 1

Arceneaux, Richard W, 52, 16183 E RIDGEWOOD DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Stafford, Micah Wayne, 31, 15384 LOS ARBOLES ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Anderson, David, 29, 302 WILLIAMS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, No Seat Belt, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Collins, Shawn, 46, 772 MANGUM SUBDIVISION RD, Centreville, MS, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Proctor, Devrick Shaquan, 36, 2955 DRIFTWOOD BEND DR, Fresno, TX, Theft less than $1,000

White, Francis , 55, 1006 S WEST DR, Baker, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Miller, Jared Lamarr, 18, 46037 RUFUS BANKSTON RD, HAMMOND, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Bare, Anthony Ray, 34, 45075 GOLD RD PLACE, ST AMANT, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tolbirt, Cynthia Jo, 37, 7515 HONEYSUCKLE LN, Pearland, TX, Computer Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud

Kerner, Shane Thomas, 36, 5223 QUINNCY ST, Metairie, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Obtaining CDS by fraud by obtaining a RX or RX blank form for CDS/Legend Drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., Obtaining CDS by Fraud by Altering any prescription for a CDS, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor)

Baker, David J, 25, 18533 WHITE OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Battery

November 2

Jackson, Carla M, 51, 7185 GREENWELL ST, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Kilgore, Jessie R, 24, 40028 HWY 42, Prairieville, Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee; Offender in Legal Custody (Felony), Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Simple Battery

Lumar, Reginald L, 54, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Neal, Amber D, 41, 1309 S HEMPSHIRE AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000

Sullivan, Wayne Paul, 35, 134 EVANGELINE DR 112, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Simple Assault, Simple Battery

November 3

Yat Lopez, Odilio, 20, 118 S SAMMY AVE, Gonzales, Driver must be Licensed, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Walker, Tyrone, 47, 44444 MELANCON ST 22, SORRENTO, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Thompson, Derek Andrea, 45, 37237 HWY 621, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Nicholas, Kareem A, Jr, 40, 610 MULBERRY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Johnson, Justin, 27, 8257 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Slayton, Blain Joseph, 26, 11534 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana, Simple Battery

Keating, Amanda K, 33, 43075 EARL BERCEGEAY RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Bourque, George Nicholas, 41, 41244 LITTLE PLACE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

November 4

Dills, Amie E, 35, 41095 LAKEWAY COVE, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, Simple escape; aggravated escape, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Deposit of Driver's License, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Coughlin, Bridgette L , 32, 22307 GULL ST, Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Monetary Instrument Abuse

Lambert, David C, II, 42, 38186 SUNSHINE ST, GONZALES, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Kelson, Michael, 26, 219 S DAPHNE DR, GONZALES, In For Court

Wiggins, Kodie, 45, 43058 SYCAMORE BEND AVE, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Brumfield, Dillon Glen, 27, 8440 CULLEN AVE, BATON ROUGE, Violations of Protective Orders

Francis, Erica, 39, 6610 HWY 74 APT 905 905, St Gabriel, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Becker, Brigitte Ann, 54, 16127 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Jones, Jailon, 19, 39063 PRAIRIE NORTH DR, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer

Striggs, Darriaus Rogdrell, 42, 10122 GOLDEN GATE ST, Convent, Theft less than $1,000

Leblanc, Roland, 53, 14501 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000

Leblanc, Rhonda, 36, 14501 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000

Olney, Alta Lynn, 35, 41356 CEMETARY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hipp, Gregory, 56, 15041 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

November 5

Sheets, Brooklyn, 27, 13446 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Plank, Shaun, 28, 13446 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Courreges, Rhagen Hailey, 18, 15228 AMANDA DR, GONZALES, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Dupuy, Kelsey Renee, 22, 43279 ELMO CANNON RD, GONZALES, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age

Hamilton, Runoko, 20, 1116 S SYBIL AVE, GONZALES, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor) , Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Najera, Jose, 18, 12331 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Garcia, Gonzalo T, 18, 826 N JANICE ST, GONZALES, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with Obliterated Number or Mark, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Alday, Isidro Guel, 19, 12407 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with Obliterated Number or Mark, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Munson, Joseph Dornell, Jr, 18, 38214 BROWN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Battery of a dating partner, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driver must be Licensed, General Speed Law, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Gabriel, Ronald T, Jr, 18, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Bassett, Kedrick Vontrell, 19, 2824 BURNSIDE AVE 1902, Gonzales, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Green, Dymonet, 34, 104 OAK RIDGE AVE A, DONALDSONVILLE, In For Court

Davis, Terrance E, Jr, 24, 41097 CHICK DUPLESSIS ST, GONZALES, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Robinson, Mickey Lynn, 36, 43411 WILLIE BELL RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Walker, Corey , 22, 101 ZETA STREET, Belle Chase, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Bredemeyer, Steven, 50, PO BOX 85062, BATON ROUGE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Brown, Trenikra Laquetta, 39, 217 SOUTH OAK ST BLVD, GRAMERCY, Theft less than $1,000

Belanger, Chad Lee, 38, 14385 TULIP RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Parent, Lance J, 65, 42086 BANG FICKLIN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Ealouis, Julieta Paula, 35, 15169 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Child Desertion

Brown, Thimey Jerome, 38, 5657 HARTFORD AVE, Baton Rouge, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Vadnais, William, 45, 39491 MADISON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Sexual Battery

Williams, Darren Joseph, 32, 41015 MAZOCH RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Caldwell, Leroy, 71, 214 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

November 6

Cowart, Jesse James, 27, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE 186, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Junot, Sarah Lynne, 26, 26909 JAMES CHAPEL, Holden, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Green, Jacoby, 20, 3166 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, General Speed Law, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dykes, Nykolas J, 23, 203 W JAMES ST, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Armed Robbery, First Degree Murder

Siau, Jean-Eric Sebastian, 28, 13786 BAYOU TERRACE RD, ST. AMANT, Simple Assault

Tillman, Lisa Deanne, 40, 47960 AMITE RIVER RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I CDS

Taylor, Leon D, 24, 42464 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Armed Robbery, First Degree Murder

Brown, Caleb, 25, 1527 N HARCO DR, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Armed Robbery, First Degree Murder/Attempt

Nickens, Mason C, 21, 15365 HWY 73 1, PRAIRIEVILLE, Armed Robbery, First Degree Murder

Richard, Jamie Michael, 33, 16346 MEGAN LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sanders, Larry Gene, Jr, 42, 5128 SHELLY STREET, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Coffey, Jabari Ajani, 43, 1502 MILLIEN RD, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Theft, Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Battery, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Billiot, Cleore, Sr, 38, 37313 HWY 74 130, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Tate, Nicholas McNeil, 33, 38351 DIXIE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Animal Owner Responsibilities

November 7

Varderas, Fernando, 20, 501 VERNA ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Comeaux, Zac Alex, 31, 38411 SWEET MAGNOLIA DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Pornography Involving Juveniles

Stevens, Brad David, 39, 432 W AUGUSTA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kirkland, Eric James, 30, 8227 COTTONWOOD ST, SORRENTO, In For Court

Whittington, Stephanie, 36, 7425 MEADOWBROOK AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Rushing, Raymond Jermaine, 28, 12184 WILDERNESS RUN, Denham Springs, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scott, Jorvis, 20, 4302 FREDDY BANKS RD, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cooper, Ronald Orin, 50, 45352 JENNIFER JANE LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Hold for Other Agency

Jackson, Maurice, 29, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

White, Jarod Anthony , 30, 511 E CHUCK ST, Gonzales, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Kiawana Shandell, 24, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids