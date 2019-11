The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is seeking assistance from the public in verifying the safety and well-being of Bradley Stracener, age 30, of Leesville.

Bradley was last seen by a family member on October 31. VPSO would like to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Stracener after October 31.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stracener should contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.