"If you're a family member of a veteran, please stand," Dupre said. "We have to love and support them as well. Let's give them a round of applause."

Several local veterans were honored at a morning service on Veterans Day.

The Monday program at Ascension of Our Lord Church honored veterans of all military forces.

Veterans in attendance entered in a procession as the choir led the singing of "America the Beautiful."

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr., and members of their respective organizations participated in the program.

Ascension of Our Lord Church's Fr. Matthew Dupre asked all veterans to stand, prompting applause from those in attendance.

Dupre shared a story about his dad, who was an Army veteran who served in North Africa and Italy. Though he didn't like to talk about war, he did once surprise Dupre when he told of the time he met the Pope.

"When were you going to tell me that story?" Dupre exclaimed with a smile.

Dupre went on to speak of the importance of service.

"What can I do to make the world a better place?" he asked. "How can I be a person of service?"

He said there are many ways to give back to one's community, country, and the world.

Service can come in the form of a calling to be a teacher, or a public servant like a firefighter, police officer, or public official.

"It's not just our young people, but even us older people," he said.

It may seem small and insignificant, but service can be much larger than any one person, Dupre continued. Never underestimate the good that can be done, he added.

"Not just today, but every day, we bless you always," Dupre said to the veterans.

Lawrence Landry, a veteran who played Taps, pointed out the sacrifices of active members of the military.

"365 days a year, 24 hours a day - they serve," he said. "Remember those who are active all year long to preserve the freedom we have today."

Ascension Catholic students performed a patriotic poem and song to conclude the service.

Veterans were treated to breakfast following the program.