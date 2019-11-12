Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD #1 are urging their water customers and everyone to prepare for the expected subfreezing temperatures tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures in Ascension Parish are expected to be in the 20s overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Customers are urged to protect exposed pipes and are asked to help to conserve water by not running faucets beyond a slow drip during freezing times. People also are encouraged to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in.

Water towers are full and tech crews are on full alert.

Watch for signs of water leaks, especially at the homes of neighbors who are away, and report them by calling the emergency line at 225-450-1078 or the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government