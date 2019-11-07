Volunteers from Canon Hospice, Accord Rehab, Francois Bend, Gonzales Home Health, Feliciana Home Health, and People's Health judged the costume contest and provided door prizes.

The annual Halloween party was held at the Gonzales Senior Center on October 25. The music was provided by the ever popular Route 61, and treats were given to the clients.

The rain dampened the day, but we had 26 clients participate in the costume contest.

Volunteers from Canon Hospice, Accord Rehab, Francois Bend, Gonzales Home Health, Feliciana Home Health, and People's Health judged the costume contest and provided door prizes.

Winning the Most Creative division was Juanita Guillot, Second: Stelle Menne, Third: Ellen Riger, and Fourth: Pat Mayers.

Mary Chauff won the Prettiest category, Second: Debra Danielson, Third: Lucille Taylor, Fourth: Wanda Torres and Fifth: Ruth Kidd.

Elladee Chauvin won the Funniest division, Second: Lucille Blair and Mervin Young, Third: Violet Patterson and Fourth: Linda Francois.

In the Scariest division, Frankie Tortorich was First, Second was Mary Russell, Third: Jeanette Richardson and Fourth: Linda Lomas.

Carol Laparne was first in the Sexiest division, second: Gail Barter, Third; Sam Bradford, Fourth: Patsy Lafleur and Fifth: Johnny Bradford.

Bertha Matherne won First in the Most Realistic category, Second: Ricky Wilson, Third: Ann Jeanmaire and Fourth: Judy Lebourgeois.

Contributed by the Ascension Council on Aging