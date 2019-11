The Heirome Gaines Chapter DAR discussed the beginnings of the Pledge of Allegiance at their October meeting. Chapter Regent, Mondra Fazely, gave an interesting and informative talk and a video by Red Skelton was shown. The next meeting of the Heirome Gaines Chapter will be held at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Prospective members are encouraged to attend.

Contributed by local Daughters of the American Revolution