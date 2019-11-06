The Greenie Program is an effort on the part of the City of Gonzales to keep local waterways clean and protect the environment.

The Gonzales City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting, Monday, October 28. During the meeting there was a presentation of a proclamation to Greenie's Art Contest and an update on the new cameras at Jambalaya Park.

The proclamation was presented to Beth Sinanan and Sharon Flanagan for their work with the Greenie Grant Program. Sinanan, a teacher at St. Theresa Catholic School and Flanagan, an artist with River Region Art Association both taught lessons on environmental health.

During this month, artists 17 and younger can contribute a piece of artwork to Greenie's Art Contest for the Environment. The design should include Greenie the Frog or follow the theme of keeping waterways clean.

Participants in several different age groups can contribute either a drawing, painting, or photography. Submissions should be turned in at the Gonzales City Hall between November 11 and 15. Teachers who have the most entries will receive 200 dollars worth of school supplies.

The City of Gonzales is partnered with the River Region Art Association for the contest, who will participate in the judging of submitted artwork.

Construction on Cornerview Road is nearly complete and should be receiving an inspection soon, said Jackie Baumann during the Engineering Report.

Following the Engineering Report, Alvin Broussard the Public Works Director announced that there has been a sharp decrease in vandalisms since placing cameras in Jambalaya Park.

Broussard did say however, that skateboarding activity has increased since the skate park was shut down.

The new location for the skate park has not been determined.