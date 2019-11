Dutchtown's Dylan Sampson is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In the Griffins' 39-31 victory over St. Amant on Friday night, Sampson had a huge outing.

He carried the ball 24 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one catch for 17 yards.

The victory improved the Griffins' overall record to 8-1.