As election day for runoff races approaches, we touched base with Beauregard Parish Sheriff candidate Mark Herford.

“Since I began my campaign in March, I have been providing a very specific, results-driven vision for the Sheriff’s Office. This vision is based on my many years of working within the department. I know that if given the opportunity, I will lead the Sheriff’s Office with this vision in mind and that by implementing it, I will reduce crime in Beauregard Parish,” Herford said.

“I began my career with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office in January of 1992. For most of my life prior to beginning my law enforcement career, I had dreamed of being a law enforcement officer, and after graduation from high school, I eventually found my way into an internship with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I have felt a calling to serve my community since I was a child. My career has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. I have served this community proudly and would love the opportunity to continue by serving as your Sheriff,” Herford said.

During our interview, we asked Herford to be as specific as possible in sharing what he plans to do if elected.

Herford broke his plan down into four points and elaborated on each. He laid out his plan in the following statements:

“Establishing manned substations on the east, west and south sides of the parish. The stations will be extended hours stations and the deputies assigned to them will not be working out of DeRidder.” Herford said. “First, it will reduce the response times for deputies to respond to your complaint. Secondly, because they will be working in the same areas, it will allow the deputies to develop relationships with people in the community they serve.”

“Increasing the number of deputies on-duty during the busiest part of the day. By restructuring the hours of our deputies (staggering the hours they report for duty) it will effectively put more officers in the parish during the times of heaviest call volume. This is an innovative idea that will work to improve our service to the parish without adding additional expenses to the taxpayer.” Herford said.

“Increasing the personnel assigned to the Narcotics Task Force. Our task force is doing a great job presently. By increasing our personnel in the Narcotics Task Force will allow us to better combat illegal drugs within the parish, but also have a direct effect on the other crimes committed within the parish,” continued Herford.

“Establishing a full-time Training Division. This part of my vision is specifically designed to provide the people of Beauregard Parish with the most professional and well-trained deputies in the state. Things change in this modern world at incredible speed. Just in your private life, you can see this every day. Law enforcement is no exception. By having a training division, I know that we will better be able to stay on the cutting edge of modern law enforcement,” he concluded.

Herford is in a runoff for sheriff with John Gott. Early voting for elections begins Nov. 2