Jennings used its big-play ability to defeat South Beauregard 34-19 Friday night at South Beauregard High School.

All of the Bulldogs touchdowns were 25 yards or more, while South Beauregard drops to 2-7 on the year.

"These kids played hard, and they've been doing that the last couple of weeks," South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said. "We're still snake-bitten by some injuries. We had a starting lineman that we lost at 5:45 with strep throat. He had a fever and tried to tough it out but he could hardly function during warmups. We had to tweak everything on the offensive line. It's hard to do 30 minutes before the game started.

"It's been an uphill climb, but they fought. We were down 27-3 but had chances."

The Knights took an early lead with a 30-yard field goal from Britton Coleman in the first quarter.

Jennings running back Jalen Lewis scored two touchdowns – 50 yards and 25 yards – in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 14-3 lead.

Trevor Etienne recorded a 40-yard touchdown run and 25-yard touchdown catch to go up 27-3 at halftime.

"You pick your poison," Hudler said. "They have a really good receiver, and the quarterback can throw it well. They have an active tight end. Etienne is going to be in the SEC, and (Lewis) is no slouch either. For us, we had to guess right and take away what we could. We did a good job of taking away what they wanted to do, but they had a couple of good schemes."

The Knights recorded a safety in the third, and running back Nick Uhlick ran in a 3-yard touchdown to make it 27-12 early in the fourth.

South Beauregard defensive back Iverson Robinson took a pick to the house to make 27-19, but Lewis broke off a 30-yard run to put it away in the fourth.

"I told them that I was proud of them," Hudler said. "I know the wins and losses aren't always what they want, but they are showing the kind of kids that they are. Sometimes, it's more about football than wins.

"It takes courage and character to keep fighting. I tell the guys all the time that you have two options: lay down and lose by 50 or you can go make it a game. They came out and rallied with a couple of big plays."

Uhlik led South Beauregard with 90 yards on seven carries, and Jaydon Derouen recorded 85 yards on 13 carries.

"Nick has been a good compliment to Jaydon," Hudler said. "They both play both sides of the ball and special teams. They really never come out.

"Nick does a little more on the outside, and Jaydon is between the tackles. They both have done really well in their roles, because Colby (Hollier) did so much for us with inside-outside that it almost takes two kids to fill his role. Nick has been a big-play guy for us. He had two touchdowns last week and almost had another pick-6 last night."