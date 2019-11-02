The following information has been released by the DeRidder Police Department:

An arrest was made in connection With the hit and run fatality that occurred around 7:00 pm on US 190 in DeRidder. 30 year old William Patrick Cheatham was identified as the driver of the pickup truck after it was located at an apartment complex in DeRidder.

At approximately 12:30 am, November 2nd, Detectives were able to locate Cheatham at a residence outside of DeRidder where he was arrested after being found in the woods behind the residence. He was charged with Hit and Run and possession of Marijuana and booked into the BPSO jail with no bond.

The victim was identified as 28 year old Nika Maddox of DeRidder who was walking westbound with a friend before being struck. The investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending.