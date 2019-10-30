On Saturday, October 19, student researchers from UL Lafayette Department of History will be hosting a “History Harvest” at the Beauregard Parish Public Library. The purpose of this event is to collect oral history stories of memories of Hurricane Harvey in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana. We will also be constructing a free mobile exhibit based on community experiences with Hurricane Harvey in a 1954 Airstream trailer, known as the Museum on the Move.

The History Harvest is for a larger study on disaster response at the community level. We are looking for your memories of:

• Where you were and how you were impacted by Hurricane Harvey,

• How you personally responded or helped others after,

• What sort of impact Hurricane Harvey had on your community or parish,

• How Hurricane Harvey compares to other disasters in Louisiana history, including hurricanes like Audrey and Rita,

• What impact you think this disaster had on you in the last 2 years.

The oral history interview will take 5-7 minutes and will help provide valuable information on disaster response in Louisiana. Stop by the Vernon Parish Library on Saturday, October 19, from 11 AM to 3 PM to share your story and participate in the free mobile exhibit! Look for the Airstream trailer.

This research is part of the Recent Louisiana Disasters Oral History Project and is sponsored by the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the UL Lafayette Department of History, the Guilbeau Center for Public History, the Center for Louisiana Studies, and the Museum on the Move program. Thanks to our host, the Vernon Parish Library!

For questions, contact Dr. Liz Skilton at skilton@louisiana.edu