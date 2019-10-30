It is the 17th year for this annual event where the ladies are served by "celebrity" men in tuxes. The evening begins with a silent auction and is highlighted by a chance to unlock the treasure chest containing an expensive piece of jewelry.

The Rotary Club of Gonzales will host High Hopes for High Heels, a Ladies Gala, to raise money for the March of Dimes on Thursday, November 7, at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

It is the 17th year for this annual event where the ladies are served by "celebrity" men in tuxes. The evening begins with a silent auction and is highlighted by a chance to unlock the treasure chest containing an expensive piece of jewelry.

Event chair, Olin Berthelot, said, "Each guest has an opportunity to purchase a pearl necklace with a key on it. Each year, we sell about 200 necklaces, but only one of them has the key to the treasure chest and the jewelry inside."

The event typically has an average of 275 women business and community leaders, and women Rotarians attend. Berthelot said that this year's gala will have 28 tables seating eight ladies each.

Rotary Club of Gonzales President, Dale Doty, said money raised at last year's gala went to educate local nurses, doctors, and clinicians, through a continuing education course held in September at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. The course, "Improving the Patient Experience by Enhancing Parent Education & Creating a Culture of Respect," was presented by H. Lyman, BSN, RN, CCRN, an NICU Educator at John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

In addition to the ticket sales, live and silent auctions, much of the funds raised comes from local businesses and individuals who sponsor the event. Top sponsors for 2019 are Magnolia Pediatrics and Olin Berthelot & Associates. Other sponsors include BASF, Boot Camp-Code Pink, Eatel, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Smile Spa, and Williams Cosmetics.

Doty thanked event sponsors noting that every dollar raised to support the event helps to reduce premature births through education, support, and pre-natal care of women in our community. This, in turn, helps to produce a healthier, more vibrant community of the future.

"Rotary is primarily about service. The members of the Rotary Club of Gonzales are proud that it has been able to raise over a half a million dollars over the years to benefit the March of Dimes through High Heels for High Hopes, one of our club's signature events. We have chosen to raise funds for the March of Dimes because premature births are a condition which has affected most of us directly or indirectly," Doty said.

Contributed by Rotary Club of Gonzales