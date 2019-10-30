Applications for the program will open in January. Those interested in learning more about TAA should attend one of the following information sessions.

Ascension Public Schools is holding information sessions about its alternative certification program, Teach Ascension Academy (TAA). In its fourth year, TAA trains people with non-educational degrees so that they can teach in Ascension's primary, middle and high schools.

"The Teach Ascension Academy program affords us the opportunity to both address a teacher shortage while exposing our students to adults who are passionate about engaging them in new levels of learning. Additionally, the program helps to strengthen our community partnership by placing community members in our schools," said Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development Dawn Love.

--6 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Lowery Middle School's Library, 2389 A HWY 1 South, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

--6 - 7 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Central Middle School's Instructional Technology Training Center, 14101 Roddy Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

In 2015, Ascension launched the Teach Ascension program to recruit, train, and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer, placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development and master, mentor and supervising teacher support.

Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish school for two years.

MINIMUM PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

--Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution

--Minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript

--Have passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT score of 23 / SAT score of 1030) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge)

For more information about TAA, visit www.apsb.org/TeachAscension.

