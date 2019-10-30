The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 24 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

October 17

Morris, Gregory, 27, 931 S BELL, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Simpson, Russell Wayne, 36, 37084 WHITE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Butler, Romero Gerad, Jr, 32, 141 ROBERT E LEE BLVD APT 414, New Orleans, Surety, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Illegal Use of 911

Foreman, David, Jr, 48, 16009 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited

Miles, Tony Terrell, 36, 42160 CLOUATRE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Lofton, Richard, 20, 15370 HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000

October 18

Valin, Noah, 36, 13132 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Fox, Barbara, 37, 13132 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Ferrier, William Shaine, 21, 726 S HARGIS RD, Montgomery, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Slocum, Kody Houston, 26, 5151 DARDA ST, Lafitte, Simple Battery

Kirkland, Jessie D, 37, 8227 COTTONWOOD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lemon, Lewis Eugene, 29, 32593 CLINTON ALLEN RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Probation Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Dixon, Susan A, 55, 14369 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kronenberger, Christopher, 46, 9039 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia, 20, 12348 LEGACY HILLS DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Morrison, Scotty Ray, 37, 149 VETERANS BLVD, Pine Grove, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Graphia, Dominic J, 46, 120 MOSS ST, PORT BARRE, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Pendergraft, Jeremy L, 37, 20950 HWY 16, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Triche, Bennett Joseph, 34, 104 N LAUREL ST, Hammond, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Johnson, Andre, 39, 9246 TASMANIA AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25k (Felony)

Smith, Kelvin M, 30, 7428 DAN DR, Baton Rouge, Armed Robbery

Couvillion, Derek Michael, 23, 40443 BAILEY DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Damarcus Demound, 37, 1588 SWAN ST, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Violations of registration provisions, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate

October 19

West, David R, 44, 36448 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

McBride, Corey R, Jr, 24, 9389 MARK PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Sajeevan, Geena, 26, 14086 AIRLINE HWY 2024, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Battery of a dating partner, Violations of Protective Orders

Brown, Dwayne, 44, 8611 OAK STREET, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Eppinett, Shelia, 49, 38340 DUPLESSIS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000

Braud, Nathan Charles, 50, 12075 PETER BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Guedry, Tiffanie Martinez, 41, 40076 W NEW RIVER EXT, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

October 20

Shabani, Alireza, 26, 1445 COTTONWOOD, Denham Springs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

White, Michael Anthony, 22, 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Reine, Stacy, 56, 18135 CONTHIA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Melancon, Storm Colton, 26, 13532 DONALD ELISAR LN, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Aggravated Battery

Millien, Bruce A, 58, 39325 SHAFTER LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Plummer, Thaddeus, 51, 605 INGLESIDE DR, BATON ROUGE, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Coleman, Larry, 28, 2133 S DARLA ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Martinez, Jonathan R, 30, 3546 MONROE ST, Lake Charles, Traffic-control Signals, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gautreau, Ernie J, Jr, 41, 13246 SPELLMAN LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Gunter, Shelly, 37, 17142 HIGHWAY 42, Prairieville, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Cuti, Brett, 20, 17000 GOOD TIMES RD, French Settlement, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Howard, Titus J, 27, 14396 RIDGEWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

October 21

Rainey, Claude, 30, 900 MAGNOLIA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Plaisance, Staci L, 41, 9231 W HWY 936, ST AMANT, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Camper, Wilie Mose, 43, 39103 CAJUN BAYOU AVE, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Allen Dale, Jr, 46, 13061 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Perez, Pedro, 36, 15427 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Dixon, Devin D, 28, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 1, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Turner, Jyeraynea M, 24, <UNKNOWN>, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Guedry, Dayla L, 32, 11119 JOHN BATEMAN LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Joanne M, 55, 8207 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Donald Ray, 46, 8207 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery

Ortiz, Jesus, 17, 13458 BURNT PECAN, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities/ Weapons Law Violation, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, First Degree Murder/Attempt

Holmes, Jacob Curry, 30, 15317 FLOYD HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Manuel, Roddy D., 53, 42187 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Solar, Jesse John, 32, 425 MEMORIAL DR 20, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Green, Jonathan David, 38, 15495 SUSIE'S LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Heroin

Williams, Jamie A, 37, 41095 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Obscenity

October 22

McAllister, William Dale, 63, 37313 HWY 74 79, GEISMAR, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Obscenity

Lucas, Vera, 41, 268 COUNTRY FOREST, Elm Grove, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Parsons, Allen, 40, 330 ENGLESIDE DR #308, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cutrer, Samuel, 40, 42300 MIKE DRIVE, Hammond, Probation Violation Parish

Cline, Krischan J., 20, 41244 LITTLE PLACE RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Probation Violation

Wilson, Neetra S, 36, 2901 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Pennington, Joel Shane, 48, 2707 S SOUTHWOOD DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Johnson, Jamie Marie, 41, 38181 ANGIE DR, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Theft less than $1,000

Duplush, Tevin, 26, 37083 ELLEM RD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Brumfield, Dillon Glen, 27, 8440 CULLEN AVE, BATON ROUGE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Lomas, Tiffany, 37, 41118 WITEK RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Breanna, 18, 1009 E WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Mire, Burt J, 45, 13175 ROSETTA ST, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

October 23

Lawrence, William Dewayne, 44, 210 FREETOWN LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Briley, Irvin, Jr, 64, 14205 J D BROUSSARD RD, GONZALES, Molestation of a Juvenile

Hill, Imani Monique, 38, 405 STATE ST, Laplace, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Melvin, Jr, 44, 6887 HWY 308, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Smith, Hunter Tyler, 19, 12124 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Chapman, Jeffery Del , 31, 17465 LAUREN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Second Degree Battery

Geason, Randall, 30, 35200 JULIEN LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Seat Belt

Edwards, Debra, 46, 3407 GOODFELLOW RD, Star City, AK, Domestic Abuse Battery

Duplessis, Sidney J, 54, 633 W JEANSONNE ST 2, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

October 24

Davert, Jeffrey Andrew, 58, 41114 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Pearson, Jason S, 47, 3407 GOODFELLOW RD., Star City, AK, Domestic Abuse Battery