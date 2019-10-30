The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 24 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
October 17
Morris, Gregory, 27, 931 S BELL, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
Simpson, Russell Wayne, 36, 37084 WHITE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000
Butler, Romero Gerad, Jr, 32, 141 ROBERT E LEE BLVD APT 414, New Orleans, Surety, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Illegal Use of 911
Foreman, David, Jr, 48, 16009 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited
Miles, Tony Terrell, 36, 42160 CLOUATRE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft over $25k (Felony)
Lofton, Richard, 20, 15370 HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000
October 18
Valin, Noah, 36, 13132 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
Fox, Barbara, 37, 13132 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
Ferrier, William Shaine, 21, 726 S HARGIS RD, Montgomery, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Slocum, Kody Houston, 26, 5151 DARDA ST, Lafitte, Simple Battery
Kirkland, Jessie D, 37, 8227 COTTONWOOD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Lemon, Lewis Eugene, 29, 32593 CLINTON ALLEN RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Probation Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
Dixon, Susan A, 55, 14369 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Kronenberger, Christopher, 46, 9039 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia, 20, 12348 LEGACY HILLS DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Morrison, Scotty Ray, 37, 149 VETERANS BLVD, Pine Grove, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Graphia, Dominic J, 46, 120 MOSS ST, PORT BARRE, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)
Pendergraft, Jeremy L, 37, 20950 HWY 16, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Triche, Bennett Joseph, 34, 104 N LAUREL ST, Hammond, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Johnson, Andre, 39, 9246 TASMANIA AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25k (Felony)
Smith, Kelvin M, 30, 7428 DAN DR, Baton Rouge, Armed Robbery
Couvillion, Derek Michael, 23, 40443 BAILEY DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Jones, Damarcus Demound, 37, 1588 SWAN ST, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Violations of registration provisions, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate
October 19
West, David R, 44, 36448 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
McBride, Corey R, Jr, 24, 9389 MARK PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Sajeevan, Geena, 26, 14086 AIRLINE HWY 2024, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Battery of a dating partner, Violations of Protective Orders
Brown, Dwayne, 44, 8611 OAK STREET, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Eppinett, Shelia, 49, 38340 DUPLESSIS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000
Braud, Nathan Charles, 50, 12075 PETER BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Guedry, Tiffanie Martinez, 41, 40076 W NEW RIVER EXT, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000
October 20
Shabani, Alireza, 26, 1445 COTTONWOOD, Denham Springs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
White, Michael Anthony, 22, 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Reine, Stacy, 56, 18135 CONTHIA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Melancon, Storm Colton, 26, 13532 DONALD ELISAR LN, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Aggravated Battery
Millien, Bruce A, 58, 39325 SHAFTER LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
Plummer, Thaddeus, 51, 605 INGLESIDE DR, BATON ROUGE, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)
Coleman, Larry, 28, 2133 S DARLA ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Martinez, Jonathan R, 30, 3546 MONROE ST, Lake Charles, Traffic-control Signals, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Gautreau, Ernie J, Jr, 41, 13246 SPELLMAN LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000
Gunter, Shelly, 37, 17142 HIGHWAY 42, Prairieville, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
Cuti, Brett, 20, 17000 GOOD TIMES RD, French Settlement, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia
Howard, Titus J, 27, 14396 RIDGEWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
October 21
Rainey, Claude, 30, 900 MAGNOLIA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Plaisance, Staci L, 41, 9231 W HWY 936, ST AMANT, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Camper, Wilie Mose, 43, 39103 CAJUN BAYOU AVE, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Babin, Allen Dale, Jr, 46, 13061 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
Perez, Pedro, 36, 15427 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
Dixon, Devin D, 28, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 1, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders
Turner, Jyeraynea M, 24, <UNKNOWN>, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law
Guedry, Dayla L, 32, 11119 JOHN BATEMAN LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Jones, Joanne M, 55, 8207 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery
Williams, Donald Ray, 46, 8207 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery
Ortiz, Jesus, 17, 13458 BURNT PECAN, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities/ Weapons Law Violation, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, First Degree Murder/Attempt
Holmes, Jacob Curry, 30, 15317 FLOYD HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin
Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Manuel, Roddy D., 53, 42187 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)
Solar, Jesse John, 32, 425 MEMORIAL DR 20, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
Green, Jonathan David, 38, 15495 SUSIE'S LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Heroin
Williams, Jamie A, 37, 41095 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Obscenity
October 22
McAllister, William Dale, 63, 37313 HWY 74 79, GEISMAR, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Obscenity
Lucas, Vera, 41, 268 COUNTRY FOREST, Elm Grove, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate
Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Parsons, Allen, 40, 330 ENGLESIDE DR #308, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Cutrer, Samuel, 40, 42300 MIKE DRIVE, Hammond, Probation Violation Parish
Cline, Krischan J., 20, 41244 LITTLE PLACE RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Probation Violation
Wilson, Neetra S, 36, 2901 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Burglary (All Others)
Pennington, Joel Shane, 48, 2707 S SOUTHWOOD DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Johnson, Jamie Marie, 41, 38181 ANGIE DR, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Theft less than $1,000
Duplush, Tevin, 26, 37083 ELLEM RD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery
Brumfield, Dillon Glen, 27, 8440 CULLEN AVE, BATON ROUGE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Lomas, Tiffany, 37, 41118 WITEK RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Davis, Breanna, 18, 1009 E WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Simple Battery
Mire, Burt J, 45, 13175 ROSETTA ST, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
October 23
Lawrence, William Dewayne, 44, 210 FREETOWN LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Briley, Irvin, Jr, 64, 14205 J D BROUSSARD RD, GONZALES, Molestation of a Juvenile
Hill, Imani Monique, 38, 405 STATE ST, Laplace, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery
Williams, Melvin, Jr, 44, 6887 HWY 308, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Smith, Hunter Tyler, 19, 12124 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000
Chapman, Jeffery Del , 31, 17465 LAUREN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Second Degree Battery
Geason, Randall, 30, 35200 JULIEN LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Seat Belt
Edwards, Debra, 46, 3407 GOODFELLOW RD, Star City, AK, Domestic Abuse Battery
Duplessis, Sidney J, 54, 633 W JEANSONNE ST 2, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
October 24
Davert, Jeffrey Andrew, 58, 41114 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
Pearson, Jason S, 47, 3407 GOODFELLOW RD., Star City, AK, Domestic Abuse Battery