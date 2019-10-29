During the week of October 21 – October 25, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Robert Wiggins, 308 Bayou Oaks Dr. Donaldsonville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Shawn Kirby, 1755 College Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Donnell Bates, 103 Grisaffi Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Blake Callier, 16358 Lessie Lane Prairieville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Webb Harelson, 42284 Bayou Narcisse Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Terrorizing and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

6. Garrick Lennette, 15941 Gunboat Landing Maurepas, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Issuing Worthless Checks and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Steven Tureau. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.