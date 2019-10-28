Donaldsonville showed tremendous grit last week as they went on the road and fought back from a late nine-point deficit to collect a hard-fought 30-27 district victory against Patterson.

The Tigers were coming off of a very tough loss at home against archrival St. James. Donaldsonville actually took a 6-0 lead against the top-ranked Wildcats and only trailed 10-6 at halftime.

But in the second half, St. James outscored them 27-0 to pull out a 37-6 victory. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Donaldsonville.

Patterson appeared to be the perfect bounce-back game for the Tigers. The Lumberjacks were just 2-5 and coming off of a 65-7 loss to E.D. White.

However, playing at home, they gave the Tigers a fight from start to finish.

Patterson went right downfield on their opening offensive possession and took a 7-0 lead with a two-yard touchdown run by Allen Langston.

But Donaldsonville answered right back. On their first drive, Robert Kent scored on a 47-yard run, but the Tigers' two-point try failed, so they still trailed 7-6.

Both defenses then began to dominate. The rest of the half ended in a shutout.

The next points were not scored until early in the third quarter. Donaldsonville drove downfield and took their first lead of the game when quarterback Treyveon Brown scored on a 15-yard run to make it 12-7.

But Patterson wasted no time regaining the lead. They quickly moved downfield and went up 14-12 with a 20-yard touchdown run by Tylon Walton.

The back-and-forth affair continued as Treyveon Brown hooked up with D'Andre Brown for a 43-yard touchdown. But the Tigers failed to convert a two-point try for a third straight attempt. They still led the game 18-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the period, Patterson went back ahead with a two-yard touchdown run by Trelon Bennett. It gave them a 20-18 lead.

The Lumberjacks then extended that lead late in the fourth quarter.

Kyler Paul picked off Treyveon Brown. It set up a two-yard touchdown run by Bennett to make it 27-18 with just 5:02 remaining in the game.

That score appeared to be the knockout punch, but the Tigers were unfazed.

Donaldsonville quickly marched downfield, and Treyveon Brown hooked up with Jamarcus Miller for a six-yard score to trim the deficit to 27-24 with 2:26 remaining.

The Tigers then got the ball back, and Brown connected with Jaquaivus Tenner for a 21-yard touchdown to give them a 30-27 lead with just 1:07 left to play in the game.

The Donaldsonville defense then made all the necessary stops, allowing the Tigers to come away with the tough 30-27 district road victory.

The win improved Donaldsonville to 2-1 in District 9-3A and 6-2 overall.

This week, the Tigers will go on the road to face Lutcher. The Bulldogs are 3-5 and coming off of a 17-14 loss against E.D. White.