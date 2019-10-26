Christina Bordelon, Heidi Gaudet, and Kennedy Dupree were all recipients of grants for the year.

Iberville Foundation Board Member, Heddie Carville, recently presented grants at Iberville Elementary School, A Montessori Program.

Christina Bordelon, Heidi Gaudet, and Kennedy Dupree were all recipients of grants for the year. Bordelon and Gaudet each received $750 grants for material to be used in their classrooms. Dupree received a $2,000 School Impact Grant.

These teacher grants are funded by the Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence for the 2019-2020 school year. The Iberville Foundation is a non-profit education foundation that funds competitive grants annually to full time classroom teachers in Iberville Parish.

Contributed by the Iberville Foundation