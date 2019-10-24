"Every single project builds a stronger, better economy not only for the city of Gonzales but Ascension Parish," President and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Kate MacArthur said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the Cornerview Plaza in Gonzales, October 18. The ceremony celebrated new stores at the retail center including Marshalls, ULTA Beauty, Ross, and Five Below. The location also includes the recently constructed Aspen Dental.

The project was overseen by Stirling Properties in an effort to fill the shopping center with new stores to meet the needs of local citizens. So where a former Kmart once stood, now stands the opportunity for improvement in Gonzales.

"I think all the stores are going to be something wonderful for all our citizens," Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

With these new stores also comes economic growth for the area.

"Every single project builds a stronger, better economy not only for the city of Gonzales but Ascension Parish," President and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Kate MacArthur said.

"I think what you'll see is that these retailers create jobs . . . on top of that they generate sales taxes for Ascension Parish, for the City of Gonzales," Grady Brame, the Executive Vice President of Stirling Properties said.

Projects like this not only provide support to the local government, but improve the quality of life for the citizens of Gonzales. Instead of driving to other areas like Baton Rouge, people have a wider range of local shopping options.

"They don't have to go to Baton Rouge, they can [shop] right here at home," said Brame.

"I'd love to see people start coming out and visiting the stores, and shopping our stores. I think they'll see that there's a lot to offer," Mayor Arceneaux said.